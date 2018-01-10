James Franco's New York Times talk canceled amid allegations

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Dave Franco, left, poses with James Franco, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "The Disaster Artist," at...

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday was intended to feature "The Disaster Artist" director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations" it was canceling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film's adapted screenplay award. He did not comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned.

Later during an appearance on CBS' "The Late Show," host Stephen Colbert questioned Franco about the allegations. Franco said that the things he's heard about on Twitter are not accurate but he supports people coming out and having a voice.

When asked by Colbert about how to come to some sense of the truth so that there can be a possible reconciliation between the people who have different views, Franco said that if he's done something wrong he will fix it. "I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to," he said.

