Joe Arpaio points to political traits he shares with Trump

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

Authorities in North Carolina have charged four people after former members of a religious group complained that a minister was forcing children to work in his fish markets for little or no money.

Police: 4 charged after children worked for little or no pay

In the hypercompetitive world of Las Vegas tourism, the staples of hotel-room technology _ a phone on a nightstand and a flat-screen TV _ don't cut it anymore.

A gruff, no-nonsense Alaska lawmaker who once told a female colleague she didn't know what she was talking about is now in charge of ensuring civility in the U.S. House.

Gruff Alaska lawmaker now in charge of civility in US House

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's announcement that he'll run for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Jeff Flake potentially pits two conservative, pro-Donald Trump candidates against each other.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

Some critics questioned the fuel being used to truck the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree back to Montana in the hope it can be used to help rebuild a famous chalet in Glacier National Park.

(AP Photo/Angie Wang, File). FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Arpaio is running for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta,File). FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was spared a possible jail sentence when President D...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks at a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Ariz. Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was spared a possible jail sentence when Preside...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. Former Phoenix lawman and Tr...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - People have been comparing the political styles of President Donald Trump and former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio since the allies starting appearing together at campaign events.

The 85-year-old Arpaio noted those similarities Wednesday, a day after he announced his candidacy for the Senate seat now held by Republican Jeff Flake, a Trump critic who's not seeking re-election.

They include a focus on immigration enforcement, a knack for getting away with things that would sink the careers of other politicians and a talent for garnering news coverage, Arpaio said.

"Isn't it great to be compared to the president of the United States?" Arpaio told The Associated Press at his office in a Phoenix suburb.

The former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix also said he and Trump have both been persecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Arpaio blames the agency for his criminal conviction over intentionally defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants, though the charge was recommended by the judge.

Trump, who later pardoned Arpaio, has attacked the Justice Department over its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when the sheriff was voted out of office.

Arpaio's candidacy injects new uncertainty and attention into the race that's already among the year's most watched. He will face another pro-Trump candidate, former state Sen. Kelli Ward, in the GOP primary.

His bid could create an opening for Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, who colleagues have said is planning a Senate run but has not yet made an announcement.

Arpaio said the lack of support for the president's agenda in Washington inspired him to run but insists he isn't running on a pro-Trump platform.

"People are not going to vote for me just being pro-Trump," Arpaio said.

The paperwork from Arpaio's pardon, which spared him a possible jail sentence when Trump granted it four months ago, is framed on a wall next to his office desk. Bobblehead dolls of Arpaio and Trump stand side by side atop a shelf. And photos of Arpaio with presidents, including Trump and Barack Obama, hang on the walls.

Until now, Ward was considered to be the Republican front-runner. Arpaio's entry could hurt her chances.

"I think he would just suck up most of her support. He is a much more prominent and visible person, he's been around so long," said David Berman, a senior research fellow at Arizona State University's Morrison Institute of Public Policy. "Most people who like Trump generally gravitate toward Arpaio."

Zachery Henry, a Ward spokesman, said members of the campaign don't believe Arpaio would split the GOP vote to Ward's disadvantage.

Ward, who lost a 2016 GOP primary to Sen. John McCain, has been endorsed by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon in her campaign to replace Flake. But she removed his name from her list of endorsements after Trump split with Bannon over comments in a newly published book critical of the president.

Trump posted a favorable tweet about Ward after she visited his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, resort around Christmas, but he has not formally backed her.

McSally has courted Trump's support in recent months while still presenting herself as middle of the road. She also is seen as a strong GOP contender if she runs.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema also has positioned herself as a moderate candidate.

Arpaio's announcement led some people to wonder if he is serious about a Senate bid or simply seeking publicity. He flirted with running for governor no fewer than five times over the years before abandoning the idea.

The former lawman, who was known for jailing inmates in outdoor tents during Arizona's triple-digit summer heat and forcing them to wear pink underwear, said supporters urged him to seek public office again despite his crushing 2016 re-election defeat to a little-known Phoenix police sergeant.

Arpaio said he would accept a Trump endorsement but wouldn't seek it. He also said the president had not asked him to run for the Senate.

"If I go to my grave, I don't think I'd be happy if I didn't take the shot to run," Arpaio said.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at www.twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud . His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.