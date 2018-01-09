Engineers Survey Limestone Panels On OKC High-Rise

The developer said the engineers confirmed what they originally thought about the cause.And also determined which stones on the building will be secured.

These engineers are experts in assessing, repairing.. and rappelling.

Local developer Gary Brooks brought them in from out of state to study the 22nd floor of the First National Center.

"We knew we were going to have a lot of problems. Didn't anticipate this one, but they're going to come up," said Gary Brooks, President of Cornerstone Development.

Tuesday the engineers confirmed it was moisture that froze this past week causing the stones to pop Sunday night --- moisture from a firefight back in November.

Now, Brooks says crews will pin 13 stones around the area...to make sure none of them fall.

The experts will also double-check the rest of the building.

"We can't assume that it's only in one area so we want to make sure while we've got the experts here. Safety is out number one concern," said Brooks.

Workers also installed scaffolding over the sidewalks. And that protection will stay put throughout the renovation. The historic building is set to house a luxury hotel and apartments by summer 2020.

Brooks says they'll fix whatever may come up between now and then the right way.. vowing to see the project through.

"We're about a hundred million in to the project now. You're not going to walk away from First National Center. If you didn't think you were going to finish it you would've never bought it," continued Brooks.

The road around Robinson and Main will re-open when the engineering firm gives the go-ahead, which could be by the end of the week.