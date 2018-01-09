Assessment, Repair Underway After Stones Fall From Historic OKC High-Rise

Engineers with expertise in assessing, repairing and rappelling were brought in from out of state in response to the falling stones at the First National Center.

The limestone dropped from the 22nd floor Sunday night damaging two trucks and a car in downtown Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, the engineers confirmed it was moisture that recently froze that caused the stones to pop Sunday night. The moisture came from a firefight back in November.

Now, local developer and owner Gary Brooks said crews will pin 13 stones around the area to make sure none of them fall. The experts will also double-check the rest of the building.

“We can’t assume that its only in one area. So we want to make sure while we’ve got the experts here,” said Brooks. “Safety is our number one concern.”

Workers also installed scaffolding over the sidewalks. And that protection will stay put throughout the renovation.

The historic building is set to house a luxury hotel and apartments by summer 2020.

Brooks said they'll fix whatever may come up between now and then the right way.

“We’re about a hundred million into the project now,” he told News 9. “You’re not going to walk away from First National Center. If you didn’t think you were going to finish it, you would’ve never bought it.”

The closures at Robinson and Main will end when the engineering firm gives the go-ahead, which could be by the end of the week.