Your 2 Cents: Time For Oklahoma To Live Up To Its Potential

It's time for some legislators to step forward and lead Oklahoma out of this malaise with bold ideas and a vision of what Oklahoma can become.

Here's what you had to say:

Carol from Edmond first, "It’s about time someone spoke out about the disgusting way state government is being run!"

Charles says, "Spot on! We need new and intelligent people in our government."

Robert from Shawnee, "That's why I like Mick Cornett... he at least has some vision and the experience to do for the state like he has done for Oklahoma City!"

From Richard in Ardmore, "The corruption and incompetence runs deep in Oklahoma gov't. It is deeply ingrained. Don't expect any overnight changes, no matter who is in charge.

Marie in Del City, "It would be nice if just once us Oklahomans could agree and do what is best for our state and our people."

Finally, I think Paula missed the point, she wrote, "What I heard you say last night came down to "what can we do to make Oklahoma more attractive to people outside our state, to make it more like other states?" I like our "dull" and "uninteresting" state."

No, I've always said, let's make Oklahoma better for us, so that our kids will want to stay, that's what we focused on in Oklahoma City and now others are coming here.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.