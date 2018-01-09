McCollum, Trail Blazers Beat Thunder 117-106

CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game trip.More >>
CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game trip.More >>
Russell Westbrook may not start the 2018 All-Star Game unless he can pass Stephen Curry and James Harden in the final six days of fan voting.More >>
Russell Westbrook may not start the 2018 All-Star Game unless he can pass Stephen Curry and James Harden in the final six days of fan voting.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game trip.More >>
CJ McCollum had 27 points and seven assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-106 on Tuesday night in the opener of a four-game trip.More >>
Trae Young scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat No. 8 Texas Tech 75-65 on Tuesday night.More >>
Trae Young scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to help No. 9 Oklahoma beat No. 8 Texas Tech 75-65 on Tuesday night.More >>
The Sooners are ranked third and the Cowboys No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll.More >>
The Sooners are ranked third and the Cowboys No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll.More >>
A new report predicts 18 states will introduce bills to regulate sports betting this year, with 11 having a good chance of passing one.More >>
A new report predicts 18 states will introduce bills to regulate sports betting this year, with 11 having a good chance of passing one.More >>