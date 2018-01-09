Climbing Gives Stroke Survivor Strength

A 42-year-old stroke survivor in Norman credits a local Climbing Gym with helping her recovery.

Crystal Elledge was just 39, when a congenital weakness in her brain stem caused her to have a stroke three and a half years ago. Her husband James initially took the couple’s daughters to “Climb Up” climbing gym in Norman as a way to cope with the grief surrounding their mother’s situation.

But when Elledge began regaining some of her strength, she joined her husband and children at the gym. “I just have to get out there and keep trying things,” she said Tuesday afternoon.

“Because sometimes I don’t want to, but this has helped me, because I never dreamed I could do this, and I’m doing it now.”