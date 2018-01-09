The Latest: Marlow mayor wins GOP nomination for state seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on the special election to select the Republican nominee for the vacant state House District 51 seat (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Marlow Mayor Brad Boles has won a special GOP primary for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House.

Boles won the party nomination by an overwhelming 82-to-18-percent margin over Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne in Tuesday's special primary for the vacant House District 51 seat. Boles will face Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne in a special general election on March 6 to determine who fills the seat.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of three-term Republican Rep. Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who stepped down to accept President Donald Trump's appointment as Farm Service Agency state director. As FAS state director, Biggs will help implement U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in the state.

The District 51 seat in the House includes Grady, Stephens and McClain counties.

7 p.m.

Republican voters in three Oklahoma counties are headed to the polls to pick their party's nominee for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House.

Marlow Mayor Brad Boles and Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne are seeking the GOP nomination in Tuesday's special election. The winner will face Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne in a special general election March 6.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of state Rep. Scott Biggs, a Republican from Chickasha who stepped down after three terms to accept President Donald Trump's appointment as Farm Service Agency state director. As FAS state director, Biggs will help implement U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in the state.

The District 51 seat in the House includes Grady, Stephens and McClain counties.

