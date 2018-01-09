Norman Police Arrest Man In Connection To Woman's 'Suspicious Death'

According to the Norman Police Department, 40-year-old Jeremy Bettes was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 61-year-old Sharon Judd.

Norman police have arrested a murder suspect.

According to the Norman Police Department, 40-year-old Jeremy Bettes was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 61-year-old Sharon Judd.

Last month, officers were initially responding to a reported drug overdose when they discovered Judd’s body inside a home in the 700 block of Highland Parkway.

Read Related Story: Norman Police Investigating Possible ‘Suspicious Death’

Norman PD says after further investigation, detectives determined Judd’s death to be “suspicious in nature”.

Bettes admitted to police he and Judd were the only two people inside the home the day of her death.

The case is still under investigation.