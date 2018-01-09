Video Shows 2 Suspects Stealing Mail From Metro Business

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who forced their way into a mailbox.

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who forced their way into a mailbox. Officers believe they made off with a stack of checks.

The surveillance video shows a black Mercedes pull into the parking lot of Interwest Realty in the 7100 block of North Robinson in Oklahoma City. A female gets out of the vehicle, forces the mailbox open, takes the mail inside, and gets back in the car. It all happened within 20 seconds.

“There was a white male driver. You get a great look at him when the dome light comes on inside the vehicle,” Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight describes him as a white man, bald, wearing a gold chain.

George Huffman, President of Interwest Realty, found his mailbox broken on a Monday morning.

“It was more of an annoyance than anything else. All the checks are traceable and they’re insured, but it’s a shame,” said Huffman.

Huffman isn’t sure how many of his clients’ checks were taken, but will find out in the next few days. He plans to notify his customers.

“I think it’s probably not the first mailbox they’ve popped open,” said Huffman.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.