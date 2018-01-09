Video Shows 2 Suspects Stealing Mail From Metro Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Video Shows 2 Suspects Stealing Mail From Metro Business

Posted: Updated:
Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who forced their way into a mailbox. Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who forced their way into a mailbox.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects who forced their way into a mailbox. Officers believe they made off with a stack of checks.

The surveillance video shows a black Mercedes pull into the parking lot of Interwest Realty in the 7100 block of North Robinson in Oklahoma City. A female gets out of the vehicle, forces the mailbox open, takes the mail inside, and gets back in the car. It all happened within 20 seconds.

“There was a white male driver. You get a great look at him when the dome light comes on inside the vehicle,” Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight describes him as a white man, bald, wearing a gold chain.

George Huffman, President of Interwest Realty, found his mailbox broken on a Monday morning.

“It was more of an annoyance than anything else. All the checks are traceable and they’re insured, but it’s a shame,” said Huffman.

Huffman isn’t sure how many of his clients’ checks were taken, but will find out in the next few days. He plans to notify his customers.

“I think it’s probably not the first mailbox they’ve popped open,” said Huffman.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.