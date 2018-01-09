Granddaughter Remembers Loved Ones Killed In Metro House Fire

Family members confirm to News 9 that Jerry and Joan Manning died in a house fire near 122nd and Council Tuesday morning.

Fire investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire but say the couple likely died of smoke inhalation.

When firefighters arrived at the burning home at 3:30 Tuesday morning, they were able to get inside quickly but it was already too late. They found the couple lying in the kitchen.

“The fact that the last few minutes were spent in fear is just going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said the couple’s granddaughter, Megan Largent Carpenter.

The Manning's granddaughter told News 9 the couple just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this past November. Joan was 77, Jerry 81. She said both were in excellent health.

“She loved horses, he loved tennis. They went to church every Sunday,” she told News 9. “There are no words.”

Megan said Joan was a lover of all animals. “She was the one always trying to rescue and save everything.”

And said she believes the couple was likely trying to save their many pets when they died.

Firefighters say at least one dog did survive the fire, but they're not sure how many animals didn't make it.

Oklahoma City Police homicide investigators were also called out to the scene, but New 9 was told that's just routine. A police spokesperson said there's nothing to suggest foul play.