2 Killed In Head-On Crash On State Highway 9 In Norman

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Police in Norman are investigating a head-on crash that left two people dead.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 9, near 60th Avenue SE.

According to the report, a vehicle heading eastbound on SH9 crossed left of center for an unknown reason and struck another vehicle heading that was heading westbound.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified either victim pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is not known. Police have shut down one lane of traffic on both side of SH 9 while crews investigate.

