Toyota Recalls Another 600,000 Cars To Replace Defective Takata

NEWS

Toyota Recalls Another 600,000 Cars To Replace Defective Takata Air Bags


By CBS News


Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company says the recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013. Also covered are the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, as well as the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

The recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective. Its inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.

Owners will be notified by March and dealers will replace front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies.

