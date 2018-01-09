Doctor charged with having wife killed to protect drug ring

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the...

(Atlantic County, NJ, Prosecutor’s office via AP). James Kauffman is shown in an undated photo provided by the Atlantic County, NJ, Prosecutor’s office. Prosecutors say Kauffman, the physician husband of April Kauffman, a radio host slain in their New...

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI

Associated Press

A New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription opioid drug ring with a motorcycle gang had a member hire someone to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme while trying to force him to agree to a divorce, authorities said Tuesday.

James Kauffman and a member of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were charged in the May 2012 shooting death of radio host April Kauffman. Another six people connected to the gang were charged with racketeering in the drug ring, which prosecutors said continued until last summer, when Kauffman was arrested at his office while brandishing a gun.

Kauffman "was intent to have her killed, as opposed to losing his financial empire," Atlantic County prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

Ferdinand Augello, the Pagan charged with finding someone to kill April Kauffman, also was charged Tuesday with trying to have James Kauffman killed, authorities said.

Kauffman has long maintained his innocence and denies any involvement in his wife's death, his attorney Ed Jacobs told Philly.com. It wasn't immediately known if Augello or any of the other defendants had lawyers to represent them.

April Kauffman's daughter, Kimberly Pack, who had long alleged that her stepfather killed her mother, said the death "forever changed my life."

"I have been waiting patiently for justice, and today I was lucky enough to be granted justice," Pack said. "I think for the first time, today I can actually breathe."

Pack had earlier fought a legal battle against her stepfather sparked by his attempts to claim April Kauffman's two life insurance policies. His claim was turned down because prosecutors couldn't provide a letter saying he wasn't considered a suspect.

April Kauffman was a local businesswoman who hosted weekly talk shows and advocated for military veterans. She had received a governor's award for outstanding community service a few days before her death.

Prosecutors said James Kauffman gave free prescriptions to people sent by Augello and Augello would receive $1,000 per script or a number of pills after the script was filled. Those who received them either used the drugs or sold them, authorities said.

In the summer of 2011, April Kauffman wanted a divorce and after James Kauffman objected she threatened to expose the drug ring, Tyner said.

Tyner said that Kauffman told Augello about his wife's threats and solicited him to have her killed. After about a year, a man who agreed to do it, Francis Mullholland, was driven to the home, where the doors were left open, and was given a gun, authorities said. April Kauffman, 47, was shot twice, and her body was found by a handyman.

Tyner said Mullholland, who said he got about $20,000 in cash, was later found dead of a drug overdose.

Mullholland originally was identified as a cousin of a member of the motorcycle gang, but a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office later said that was incorrect. She declined to release more details about him.

Prosecutors said the drug empire lasted until June, when Kauffman was arrested on weapons charges at his Egg Harbor Township office. Authorities said he brandished a handgun as agents executed a search warrant and said, "I'm not going to jail for this!" A hostage negotiator persuaded him to surrender.

Kauffman's license was suspended after his arrest.

___

Shipkowski reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.