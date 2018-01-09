2 dead following house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters say two people have died after being pulled from a burning home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says a man and a woman were found in the kitchen area of the home Tuesday morning and both were dead at the scene.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Fulkerson says firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to check on reports of smoke in the area and found the home on fire.

Fulkerson says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

