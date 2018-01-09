Former 'cocaine cowboy' pilot on trial in auto fraud case

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the...

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz). In this Aug. 11, 2016 photo, Mickey Munday talks to a reporter in Love Park in North Miami, Fla. Federal prosecutors want to use the past of Munday, a pilot from Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era against him during an upcoming trial ...

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

MIAMI (AP) - A pilot who once flew tons of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era went on trial Tuesday in an auto fraud case, with his attorney insisting prosecutors can't prove he knew anything illegal was going on.

Attorney Rick Yabor told jurors in an opening statement there's little evidence that Mickey Munday created or dealt with the fraudulent paperwork used in the scheme to essentially steal more than 150 cars between 2008 and 2015.

"All he was doing was transporting cars," Yabor said. "What they're going to feed you is a ghost story. And just like those ghost stories, it's going to be full of holes."

Munday, 72, spent most of the 1990s in prison after pleading guilty to drug smuggling charges involving tons of cocaine from Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel and also the Cali cartel during the 1980s. He frequently brags about his exploits in media interviews, social media posts and in a starring role in the 2006 documentary "Cocaine Cowboys."

"If it flies, rolls or floats, I can drive it," Munday has often said.

This time he's looking at up to 20 years in prison if convicted on each of six counts of mail fraud and conspiracy. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne McNamara told jurors Munday was deeply involved in the scheme and was brought aboard in part because of his well-known past as a smuggler.

"He brags about his ability to take advantage of law enforcement's weaknesses," she said.

Prosecution evidence includes a videotaped interview between Munday and a police detective that McNamara said he gave voluntarily so he could find out what investigators knew about the scheme. In it, she said, he appears to admit knowing about the fraud.

In addition, several other people who have already pleaded guilty are listed as prosecution witnesses.

According to an indictment, the scheme involved obtaining cars that were about to be repossessed by a bank or other financial institution or through purchases at dealerships by straw buyers. Using tow truck businesses as fronts, the group created a trail of paper that ended with them having clear ownership of the vehicles, which they then sold at a profit.

"It was a scheme to basically steal cars," said Detective Michael Goldsworthy of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, who was the first prosecution witness. "They can do anything they want with it."

Banks and other financial institutions lost more than $1.7 million, Goldsworthy said. In some cases, financially strapped people who sold the group their cars at discounts without paying off their loans had their credit ruined.

Munday's main role was transporting the cars from all over the country to South Florida, and then hiding them either at his own Miami-area house or at warehouses operated by the other conspirators, prosecutors say. Some of his past as a cocaine smuggler will come up in this trial because of the similarities in the work, they say.

The trial is expected to wrap up next week.

_____

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.