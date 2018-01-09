US Supreme Court won't hear prairie dog protections lawsuit

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from residents of a small Utah city challenging endangered-species protections for prairie dogs, but the plaintiffs say their case alleging that their community has been overrun by the animals has made a mark as the Trump administration moves to loosen the rules preventing people from shooting or moving the animals.

The lawsuit was a key driver of the new federal plan that would make it easier to remove or kill prairie dogs when they interfere with development of homes and business, lawyers for the residents of the southwestern city of Cedar City said Monday.

Attorney Jonathan Wood said his clients were disappointed the Supreme Court declined to hear the case on Monday, but heartened by the new plan from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service introduced last month.

"That is solely due to the lawsuit and is a far better result for prairie dogs than the decades of conflict generated under heavy-handed federal regulation," Wood said in an email.

Animal activists, though, say the administration's proposed rollback of protections for the threatened Utah prairie dogs would be a death warrant for animals when they're found on private land. They're considered key to the ecosystem because their burrows turn up the soil and can be used as homes by other animals. They're also an important food source for predators.

"I believe that any attempt to transfer more control over to local government hostile toward protection of certain threatened and endangered animals is a bad thing, and can only place more species in peril," attorney Michael Harris with the group Friends of Animals said in an email.

The Utah prairie dog was listed as endangered in the 1970s when their numbers dropped to 2,000 as land was cleared to make room for farming, ranching and housing.

They rebounded under federal protection, and numbered about 26,000 in spring of 2015, according to the state tallies. The numbers have fallen somewhat since then, to about 21,000 animals, though state wildlife managers chalk that up to normal ebbs and flows.

The fish and wildlife service has said its plan will preserve the prairie-dog numbers while helping frustrated property owners in Cedar City, about 250 miles (405 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Comments are being taken on the plan through Jan. 20.

The Supreme Court's decision ended the long-running federal lawsuit filed by a group calling itself People for the Ethical Treatment of Property Owners in 2013. They won an unusual court victory when U.S. District Judge Dee Benson struck down endangered-species act protections in 2014, a ruling Wood said was the first of its kind.

The group represented by the California-based Pacific Legal Foundation said federal regulations protecting the creatures blocked residents from doing what they wanted with their own property. The rules forbade doing things that might affect the creatures, including shooting them or moving them or building fences, with few exceptions. They said that led to burrowing creatures moving into playgrounds, cemeteries and backyards.

Activists said the decision threatened to undermine the Endangered Species Act, and an appeals court overturned it this spring. The high court declined to re-consider that decision.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.