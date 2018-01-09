Russell Westbrook Not A Starter After Initial All-Star Voting Re - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Not A Starter After Initial All-Star Voting Returns

OKLAHOMA CITY -

If NBA All-Star voting ended today, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the two captains drafting teammates from the "starters" and "reserves" player pools. Russell Westbrook (438,469) is well behind current starters Stephen Curry (735,115) and James Harden (602,040) in the West with voting closing on Jan. 15 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Barring a huge uptick in votes, Thunder teammates Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will have to be selected by NBA head coaches among the reserves to make one of the rosters. George is a four-time All-Star and Anthony has made 10-straight All-Star appearances and 12 overall.

TNT will reveal the All-Star Game starters, including the two captains, on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader at 6 p.m. ET, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith.  The network will announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.  The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 during a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

