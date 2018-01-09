IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Massive delays and cancellations left some passengers locked on planes for many hours during a winter storm over the weekend, putting new focus on a federal rule meant to curb such incidents.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, a refrigerator is filled with finished batches of stored syringes for I.V. pushes at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio. A nasty flu season is hitting U.S. hospitals already scrambling...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, certified pharmacy technician Peggy Gillespie compounds antibiotics to fill into syringes for use as an I.V. push at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. A nasty flu season is hitting U....

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, nurse Ashley Good, left, administers an I.V. push of antibiotics to patient Alice McDonald at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Good said it takes her about five minutes to administer...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, certified pharmacy technician Peggy Gillespie fills antibiotics into a syringe for use as an I.V. push at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. A nasty flu season is hitting U.S. hospital...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, a nurse administers an I.V. push of antibiotics to Alice McDonald at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. A nasty flu season is hitting U.S. hospitals already scrambling to maintain pati...

By LINDA A. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An ongoing shortage of fluids used to deliver medicine and treat dehydrated patients has hospital workers scrambling in the midst of a nasty flu season and supplies from factories in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico have been slow to rebound.

Supplies of saline and nutrient solutions were already tight before hurricanes pounded Puerto Rico and cut power to manufacturing plants that make much of the U.S. supply of fluid-filled bags used to deliver sterile solutions to patients.

Flu season has turned out to be a bad one and it came early, bringing patients in need of fluids into hospitals already running low.

Hospital officials, pharmacists and other staff have been devising alternatives and workarounds, training doctors and nurses on new procedures and options, and hitting the phones to try to secure fluids from secondary suppliers.

"If we can't support patients coming in emergency rooms who have the flu, more people are going to die," predicts Deborah Pasko, director of medication safety and quality at the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, a professional group. "I see it as a crisis."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week it believes shortages will start to ease over the next few weeks, but stressed "the production situation in Puerto Rico remains fragile."

Puerto Rico's power grid is being slowly restored and the last of three Baxter International factories there that make saline bags and nutrient solutions was reconnected just before Christmas. But intermittent power outages are still slowing Baxter's efforts to get back to full production.

Only a few other companies make those solutions, and supplies never fully recovered after a 2014 shortage of saline bags.

Now many hospitals are only getting half or two-thirds of what they order, and have only a few days' worth of saline on their shelves.

"No one wants to come out and make it sound like their hospital isn't safe," but problems will worsen if shortages don't ease soon, Pasko said.

Pasko and other hospital officials said they worry that changes in procedures and products could lead to errors.

Some hospital officials say the severity of shortages stabilized over the holidays, when elective surgeries and other services drop, but others say shortages are worsening.

Several noted a cascade effect, with new shortages created as hospitals all try the same workarounds. For instance, syringe supplies are running low because many patients are now getting injections instead of IV drips.

"Everything is hard to get because people are getting whatever they can," said Deborah Sadowski, director of pharmacy services at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, a specialized hospital in southern New Jersey.

The worst shortage is for small saline bags. Hospitals use hundreds or thousands daily to hydrate patients and to dilute antibiotics, painkillers and other drugs, then hang bags from a pole so the mix slowly drips through a tube and into a vein.

Deliveries of those have been most unpredictable, said David Chen, a pharmacy director with Promedica, which operates 13 hospitals in Ohio and Michigan.

"Some facilities are getting virtually zero. Other are having them trickle in. You never know what you're going to get," Chen said.

The FDA has been trying to boost supplies, giving two additional companies approval to start selling saline bags, likely within a couple months. It also gave Baxter permission to temporarily import sterile fluids from six overseas factories.

Baxter says it's been shipping those to U.S. hospitals since October, but hospital officials say that hasn't been enough.

Erin Fox, who tracks nationwide drug shortages and heads the University of Utah health system's drug information and support services, said its hospital system now has five to eight pharmacists a day working on nothing but managing shortages.

Shortages are also hitting surgery centers, cancer clinics that infuse chemotherapy, dialysis centers and companies that provide regular infusions to home-bound patients.

An Atlanta-area hospital run by Cancer Treatment Centers of America has had to rent special pumps to empty liter-size saline bags into many smaller ones for individual patients, said pharmacy services director Jamie Joy.

Nutrient solution bags, also running low, are needed for far fewer patients than saline, but there are few substitutes, said Connie Sullivan, head of research and innovation at the National Home Infusion Association.

Its members have been swapping products with other infusion services and even limiting the number of new patients they accept.

"I have never seen anything quite this bad," Sullivan said.

Hospitals have been substituting pills for IV-administered drugs when possible, changing dosing schedules or injecting drugs directly into a vein, what's called I.V. push.

They've also been changing some procedures, like trying to switch people off IV bags as soon as possible and not starting patients on IV drips during surgery until it's certain they are needed.

On the positive side: Hospitals may find ways to permanently reduce use of saline bags. Ohio Health System will evaluate its new practices to see which are cost effective and should be kept, said pharmacy services heard Curt Passafume Jr.

"We should learn something about patient care from this," he said.

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.