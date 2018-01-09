CBS appoints John Dickerson as Rose's replacement

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Federal judges have agreed North Carolina's congressional district map drawn by Republicans is illegal because it's saturated in excessive partisanship and must be redone.

The Nevada rancher who had his charges dismissed in a 2014 armed standoff with government agents is insisting that it's up to the states, not the federal officials, how to manage vast expanses of rangeland in the U.S. West.

Authorities say a New Jersey doctor running an illegal prescription drug ring with a motorcycle gang hired one of them to kill his wife after she threatened to expose the scheme.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Trial in an auto fraud case has begun for a pilot who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami's "cocaine cowboys" era.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie says he tackled problems no other politicians would

The head of the nation's largest privately owned coal company is blasting a decision by an independent energy agency to reject the Trump administration's plan to bolster coal-fired power plants.

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - CBS "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson is leaving Washington to take over as the third host of the "CBS This Morning," pairing with Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell as the replacement for the fired Charlie Rose.

It's a return to the general news roots for Dickerson, a former Time magazine correspondent, but opens a new job on CBS' Sunday lineup. Dickerson starts at "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday.

"I feel like it's the kind of program that fits in with the journalism I've been doing all my life," Dickerson said on Tuesday.

Unlike ABC's George Stephanopoulos, who continues to host ABC's "This Week" on Sunday along with "Good Morning America" during the week, Dickerson said keeping both jobs wasn't an option. The preparation for the morning show would take up too much time.

"There's just no way I'd be able to do both," Dickerson said.

The move illustrates the importance of morning programs to network news divisions, where they are the most reliable profit centers. CBS is third behind NBC's "Today" and "Good Morning America" in viewership but has made steady progress in ratings and reputation since it was launched with Rose, O'Donnell and King six years ago.

CBS News President David Rhodes said that he hoped Dickerson's appointment "underscores to the audience that we're the serious choice in the morning."

Rose was fired in late November following allegations of sexual misconduct. Dickerson is one of a handful of personalities that CBS has been trying out as substitute hosts since Rose's exit.

The appointment comes a week after NBC's announcement that Hoda Kotb has replaced Matt Lauer on the competing "Today" show - another job that opened because of a firing due to sexual misconduct charges. That move has paid dividends for NBC, which has passed "Good Morning America" in the ratings since Kotb began filling in for Lauer the day his firing was announced.

Similarly, Rhodes said CBS has been able to keep its morning momentum despite the sudden loss of Rose.

He said that he'll be in Washington later this week to begin the process of finding Dickerson's replacement there. Dickerson is relocating to New York for his new job.

