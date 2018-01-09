Man Found Dead Early Tuesday In NW OKC

A man was found dead early Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called to shortly after 3 a.m. to an apartment in the 7700 block of Lyrewood Lane.

Officers found a man dead inside the apartment. His body "had trauma consistent with signs of homicide," police said.

The man has not been identified. This is the second homicide in 2018 in Oklahoma City.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.