Wrong Turn Leads To Headache For Metro Funeral Home

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wrong turn sent an OnCue delivery truck crashing into an northeast Oklahoma City funeral home.

The impact nearly toppling the building's entire awning at Dignity Memorial on N Kelley Avenue near Memorial Road. 

What's worse, the funeral home's general manager said it's happened before but not to this extent. 

"The driver wasn't injured. He was kinda stuck in there until the fire department was able to put in some support beams that made them feel confident they could get him out," funeral director Matthew Boydstun said.

Emergency responders told News 9 that's exactly what happened here. The driver of the truck tried to turn around before crashing and wedging the box truck under the now collapsed parking cover. 

The general manager told News 9 business will continue as usual aside from a little headache.  

