Tulsa Dog With Piping Wrapped Around Its Neck Dies

News On 6 has confirmed a dog found wandering in north Tulsa with metal piping around its neck last week has died.

The group, Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation had been caring for the dog named Marvel since several people spotted saw him wandering around a Tulsa neighborhood with piping around its neck.

The group asked for donations to help with Marvel's recovery. Vets spent the past several days treating Marvel. They say Marvel made it through a procedure, but his heart gave up during recovery late Monday.

Rescued N Ready says it received a lot of generous donations to help Marvel and those donations will pay for his emergency services and a private cremation. Any leftover money will go toward its rescued dogs or cats with special needs.

Rescued N Ready also says it is working on scheduling a remembrance ceremony for Marvel and it will be open to the public. The group doesn't have a date yet, but once it's set, News On 6 will pass it along.