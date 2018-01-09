Tulsa Dog With Piping Wrapped Around Its Neck Dies - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Tulsa Dog With Piping Wrapped Around Its Neck Dies

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 has confirmed a dog found wandering in north Tulsa with metal piping around its neck last week has died.

The group, Rescued N Ready Animal Foundation had been caring for the dog named Marvel since several people spotted saw him wandering around a Tulsa neighborhood with piping around its neck.

The group asked for donations to help with Marvel's recovery.  Vets spent the past several days treating Marvel.  They say Marvel made it through a procedure, but his heart gave up during recovery late Monday.

1/8/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Dog Found With Metal Wrapped Around Neck Slowly Recovers

Rescued N Ready says it received a lot of generous donations to help Marvel and those donations will pay for his emergency services and a private cremation.  Any leftover money will go toward its rescued dogs or cats with special needs.

Rescued N Ready also says it is working on scheduling a remembrance ceremony for Marvel and it will be open to the public.  The group doesn't have a date yet, but once it's set, News On 6 will pass it along.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.