BNSF Freight Train Derails In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Burlington North Santa Fe brought in bulldozers to help clean up a train derailment late Monday in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Crews are now inspecting the track that was damaged in the derailment.  

They say the freight train derailed just after 11 p.m.  BNSF says three cars carrying coal and two locomotives were involved in the mishap.

No one was hurt in the accident.  

Right now, the railroad says they are not sure how long it will be before the scene is cleared.

What caused the derailment remains under investigation.

We expect to learn more from BNSF later Tuesday morning.  

