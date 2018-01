California storm follows fires, bringing new round of danger

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A fire truck drives through the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood as rain water pools where a home once stood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the ri...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Rain water pools where a Fountaingrove neighborhood home once stood Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities in deva...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A fireman checks on a clogged storm drain in the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-rav...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A woman walks in the rain at a vista point with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, near Sausalito, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravag...

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to handle hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Storms dumped rain and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities.

Northern California was hit hardest Monday evening, while Southern California was bracing for the worst to arrive overnight.

Both regions have been plagued with destructive wildfires.

Property owners stacked sandbags in devastated northern wine country areas where deadly fires hit in October and well over an inch of rain had fallen Monday night.

To the south in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, evacuations were called for over 20,000 people in neighborhoods below hillsides laid bare by the state's largest wildfire in modern history. Mud and debris flows were a serious threat.

"Creeks that normally would be dry would turn into raging rivers of mud and debris and large rocks and trees," said Robert Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. "These can be quite damaging. They'll destroy roads, they'll take out homes."

In the foothills above seaside Carpinteria, about 220 students and 60 faculty members were riding out the storm at the college preparatory Cate School instead of evacuating as they did before, when the fire incinerated surrounding vegetation.

"We're on a mesa in the foothills and we have two drainages on either side of us," Headmaster Benjamin D. Williams IV said.

Williams expected those canyons would fill with runoff but decided the school's campus would be safe after discussions with county officials. Access could be a problem, he said, but the school has plenty of food and supplies.

"We see worst case a couple of days," he said. "We certainly have enough to satisfy everyone for the remainder of this week."

Forecasters issued a flash flood watch for parts for Sonoma and Mendocino counties north of San Francisco, warning that the rains that were saturating the area Monday night could trigger mudslides in areas devastated by October wildfires.

The blazes leveled entire neighborhoods, killing 44 people and destroying more than 8,900 homes and other buildings.

"City crews are actively driving around looking for signs of any flooding, mudslides, things of that nature," said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. "The fire damaged a significant amount of trees and although a lot of the trees have been cut down and removed, there are still a lot of trees that could be a concern."

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for about 700 homes in former burn areas of Los Angeles County.

A yearslong drought eased in California last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.

Now, the storm coming in from the Gulf of Alaska could dump up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain on Northern California areas still recovering from fires before clearing up by Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said.

"Everything is soaking into the ground at this time, but if it gets very heavy, it could trigger a flash flood warning," Anderson said.

In the foothills just northeast of Los Angeles, residents placed sandbags outside houses that survived a December fire that scorched more than 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), destroyed 60 homes and damaged 55 others.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet (2,134 meters), forecasting about 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of snow and up to 1 to 2 feet (30 to 61 centimeters) on higher peaks Tuesday.

It said travelers should prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and snow-covered roads.

___

Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, and Eric Risberg in Santa Rosa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.