Hit-And-Run Victim Reflects On Recovery Process - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hit-And-Run Victim Reflects On Recovery Process

Posted: Updated:
A 27-year-old man who was critically injured and nearly killed by a hit and run driver last April, spoke Monday to News 9. A 27-year-old man who was critically injured and nearly killed by a hit and run driver last April, spoke Monday to News 9.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 27-year-old man who was critically injured and nearly killed by a hit and run driver last April, spoke Monday to News 9.

Quinton Mitchell suffered a fractured skull, and numerous broken bones just after midnight on April 22. Investigators say eyewitness statements led to Arjavh Aleson’s arrest four weeks later.

Quinton Mitchell was walking home from a nearby sports grill on Northwest 122nd and May, when a silver Chrysler Crossfire hit him, then sped away. 

Read Related Story: Charge Filed Against Suspect In NW OKC Hit-And-Run Case

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office told News 9 Aleson is expected issue a “blind plea” on January 17, before he is sentenced by a judge.

Mitchell said he has nothing to say to Aleson, and he looks forward to spending a lot of time with his six-year-old daughter.

Mitchell’s mother Denise said God is good. “People say why aren’t you upset? Well, God won’t let me be upset. He blessed me with a second chance with my son, so I can’t be upset. Just like I said, we’re going to get justice for Quinton, we’re going to get justice, we’re going to get justice.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.