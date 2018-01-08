Hit-And-Run Victim Reflects On Recovery Process

A 27-year-old man who was critically injured and nearly killed by a hit and run driver last April, spoke Monday to News 9.

Quinton Mitchell suffered a fractured skull, and numerous broken bones just after midnight on April 22. Investigators say eyewitness statements led to Arjavh Aleson’s arrest four weeks later.

Quinton Mitchell was walking home from a nearby sports grill on Northwest 122nd and May, when a silver Chrysler Crossfire hit him, then sped away.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office told News 9 Aleson is expected issue a “blind plea” on January 17, before he is sentenced by a judge.

Mitchell said he has nothing to say to Aleson, and he looks forward to spending a lot of time with his six-year-old daughter.

Mitchell’s mother Denise said God is good. “People say why aren’t you upset? Well, God won’t let me be upset. He blessed me with a second chance with my son, so I can’t be upset. Just like I said, we’re going to get justice for Quinton, we’re going to get justice, we’re going to get justice.”