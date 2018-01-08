Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman, Dog In Logan County

A woman and her dog are recovering after they were stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley Rice of Guthrie is in the Logan County Jail facing two charges for domestic assault and injuring an animal.

A neighbor across the street, Jenny Arrington, called 911 to report the stabbing.

“She came running to my house bleeding and there was blood all over my door, all over my porch,” said Arrington.

Arrington waited for first responders with her friend, Lois, who is the victim stabbed in the arm.

Lois told News 9 that Rice is her boyfriend of ten years. She admits he needs help.

Police think he may have been under the influence of methamphetamine when the incident happened.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance arrived. Lois was treated for her non-life-threatening stab wound.

Her dog, Mutley, was bleeding profusely for several hours.

Arrington said the community reached out to help the dog. A stranger donated money to help with Mutley’s medical bills and they rushed him to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Mutley was stabbed three times, at least once on the neck and once above the shoulder.

Arrington said she used several towels to hold pressure on Mutley’s cuts, but the bleeding wouldn’t stop.

Veterinarians at Blue Pearl say Mutley will be okay. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon.

“Yesterday to me is absolutely despicable. He could have killed her and the dog,” said Arrington, “I keep telling her why are you continuing to be with him? Your life is hell there.”

Lois and Mutley survived the abuse this time, but Arrington worries the domestic violence will get worse if they don’t leave.