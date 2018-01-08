Family, Neighbors Speak After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting Near Shawnee

The OSBI is going through video and interviews from a Pottawatomie County deputy-involved shooting Saturday evening.

The OSBI is going through video and interviews from a Pottawatomie County deputy-involved shooting Saturday evening.

The county tells the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations they received a call of a man attacking his family on Fishmarket Road.

When the responding deputy approached, he saw a man walking down toward him swinging a baseball bat, according to OSBI. That’s when the deputy fired his gun.

Read Related Story: Pott County Deputy Shoots, Kills Bat-Wielding Suspect Near Shawnee

Family of the civilian say he was murdered by the deputy.

Jonathan Leroy’s wife told News 9 off-camera that they were having a non-violent marital argument. She said Leroy’s father called 9-1-1 to help calm his son down.

The interaction with the deputy happened down the street from Leroy’s home, in front of neighbor Floyd Butler’s house. Butler said he heard a single gunshot, then saw the investigation unfold outside.

“They picked up a body off the street. You could see where they picked it up and carried it off and I guess they put it in that ambulance,” Butler said.

Leroy died in the hospital shortly after, and OSBI took over the investigation from there.

“I knew something was going on when I’d seen all the police cars. I said, ‘it must be some kind of police man involved in this,’” Butler said.

This wasn’t Leroy’s first run in with the law. In 2001, he was convicted of indecent or lewd acts with acts with a child under 16 and furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

His family said Leroy is a loving husband and son.

The district attorney will decide if the shooting was justified under law.