OCPD Releases Surveillance Video Of Wanted Home Invasion Suspect

Police have new video of a dangerous home invasion suspect. The suspect was caught on camera at a metro convenience store only hours after robbing an elderly couple. Police said the suspect used credit cards stolen during the home invasion.

The suspect kept police busy starting with an armed home invasion on the southside of the metro Friday morning.

“The suspect broke into a house of an elderly couple,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He stole the keys to the vehicle and took off in that vehicle which is described as a black Ford F-250.”

The 83-year-old homeowner fired his gun at the intruder but missed him. Besides the truck, the resident told police he took his wallet.

Hours later the man was caught on camera at a convenience store, police said he used the senior's credit card. Not long after that, the same suspect is accused of robbing another homeowner in Southwest Oklahoma City. This time a woman in her 70’s.

One of victim's neighbors thinks his outdoor camera caught the suspect driving the stolen black truck up and down the street minutes before the home invasion.

“I guess he was casing the house before he did it,” said Sammy Teitz, witness.

Shortly after, officer spotted the stolen truck and attempted to pull the driver over on a traffic stop.

“That’s when the suspect engaged officers in a pursuit,” said Off. Morgan. “It led officers a couple of blocks before the suspect bailed out of the truck.”

He ran from the 2200 block of Durland Avenue and is still outstanding. The suspect faces multiple felony complaints and is considered dangerous.

Residents near the home invasions said they are staying alert and armed.

“We do keep a weapon at our house,” said Teitz. “We’re all gun carriers, so we’re not too worried.”

If you recognize the man in the video call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.