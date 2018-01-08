Mike Gundy To Commentate For ESPN National Championship MegaCast

Loryn Goodwin scored 31 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help lead No. 20 Oklahoma State to a 96-82 victory over rival Oklahoma on Sunday.More >>
It was Loryn Goodwin's first taste of the 'Bedlam' rivalry and she delivered an outstanding performance.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Dodgers have announced the 2018 field staff, led by returning manager Bill Haselman.More >>
For everyone interested in hearing Mike Gundy’s thoughts on the Georgia-Alabama national championship game, ESPNEWS has you covered.More >>
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley and Kenneth Murray are two of the three Big 12 Conference representatives on the FWAA First-Year All-America Team.More >>
Georgia seeks its first national championship since 1980 against Alabama tonight.More >>
