Mike Gundy To Commentate For ESPN National Championship MegaCast

For everyone interested in hearing Mike Gundy’s thoughts on the Georgia-Alabama national championship game, ESPN has you covered.

The Oklahoma State boss will join David Cutcliffe (Duke), Matt Luke (Ole Miss), Mike Bobo (Colorado State), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern) and Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M) in the Coaches Film Room on ESPNEWS. Host Tom Luginbill will moderate as the coaches have a round-table discussion during the game.

Former Gundy assistants Larry Fedora and Dana Holgorsen were part of the Coaches Film Room broadcast during the CFP semifinals last week.