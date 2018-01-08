Cherokee Nation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cherokee Nation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - The Cherokee Nation next week will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official holiday for the first time.

Principal Chief Bill John Baker recently signed an executive order declaring next Monday as a Cherokee Nation national holiday. Baker said the declaration was both a tribute to King's contributions and a call to play a part in continuing his work.

Baker called King a "remarkable advocate" for all people of color in America, "including Indian country."

The principal chief noted that King wrote about colonization and the injustices committed against indigenous peoples.

He asked Cherokee Nation citizens to dedicate a day of service to their communities.

