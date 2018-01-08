Crews Douse Fire At Home In NE OKC

Crews successfully doused a house fire on the northeast side of the metro, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 5300 block of N. MLK Avenue, near NE Grand Boulevard.

Once on scene, crews reported seeing heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof of the house. The home was located in a heavily wooded area, so firefighters had to work quickly to keep the flames from spreading, even employing brush pumper trucks.

It is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time the fire started. The cause has not yet been determined.

TAC 2 -5400 N. Grand House Fire - First Crew report visible flame - heavy smoke and starting fire attack. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2018