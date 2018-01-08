Concrete Falls From Downtown OKC Building

High winds overnight have caused a dangerous mess in Oklahoma City after chunks of concrete fell off a downtown building.

You can still see some of the concrete debris scattered across the street near Main and Robinson in downtown.

Severe winds seem to be the root of the problem.

Now as a result, the area around Robinson has been closed.

According to police scanners, the building in question is the First National Building.

It stands at more than 20 stories tall.

Thankfully, no one has been injured but several cars have been damaged.

The street around area affected will be closed until further notice and until repairs to the building can be made.