Smoke dwindles on roof of Trump Tower in NYC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Smoke dwindles on roof of Trump Tower in NYC

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.