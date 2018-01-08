Mother And Two Children Hospitalized After House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mother And Two Children Hospitalized After House Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three people were hospitalized after crews responded to a house fire early Monday in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to report, firefighters responded to a call about 1 a.m. Monday near NW 36th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arrival, the front of the house was on fire and the home was full of smoke.

One adult female and two children were unable to exit the home when they called 911. The three remained in the bathroom and emergency dispatchers instructed them to place towels under the bottom of the door and anywhere else smoke was coming in until firefighters arrived.

Authorities said firefighters immediately made entry, located and rescued the adult female and two children. The three were being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to authorities, the fire appeared to be intentionally set. Firefighters were able to confirm that this fire stemmed from a domestic dispute. 

No arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News9.com for updates. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.