Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: 1/7/18

OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz with Dean Blevins and John Holcomb:

- The guys talk the Thunders three game road trip.

- We take a closer look at the Sonners Rose Bowl loss to the Georgia Bull Dogs

- The guys talk about the Sooners that have declared for NFL Draft, and the upcoming college recruiting season

- OSU head coach, Mike Gundy will be on the ESPN coaches film room broadcast during the National Championship game.

- Marty Jacobs, Father of Alabama player and Oklahoma Native Josh Jacobs, talks about the upcoming national championship game.

- View Question of the Week: Scoot from Stillwater asks, “Hey guys, I think OSU is a lot better than people think this year. What are the odds the Cowboys win bedlam in Stillwater later this month?”

- Look at OU and OSU did this week in Basketball

- Steve McGehee talks 1-on-1 with Thunder Rookie, Terrance Ferguson

- John talks TU and ORU Basketball

- Dean talks women’s basketball bedlam

- The NFL Breakdown

- The guys “Play the Percentages”

