Goodwin, Jensen Lead No. 20 Oklahoma St. Women Over Oklahoma

Loryn Goodwin scored 31 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help lead No. 20 Oklahoma State to a 96-82 victory over rival Oklahoma on Sunday.More >>
Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday.More >>
West Virginia held the nation's top-scoring team to its lowest total of the season while the Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 14 games, their longest since winning 22 straight during the 1988-89 season. Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1) saw its 10-game winning streak snapped.More >>
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz with Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Thunder basketball, breakdown the Rose Bowl, and big 12 basketball.More >>
Dragan Bender scored 17 of his career-high 20 points in the second half, rookie Josh Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double, and the Phoenix reserves helped the Suns beat the...More >>
