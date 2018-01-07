Goodwin, Jensen Lead No. 20 Oklahoma St. Women Over Oklahoma

It was Loryn Goodwin's first taste of the 'Bedlam' rivalry and she delivered an outstanding performance.

Goodwin, a senior transfer who played at Texas-San Antonio last year, scored 31 points with eight rebounds and five assists to help lead No. 20 Oklahoma State to a 96-82 victory over rival Oklahoma on Sunday.

It was her second 30-point outing of the season.

"I didn't really know what to expect," said Goodwin, who topped 20 points for the eighth straight game. "I think there was a lot of energy just to start the game, the crowd was amazing. It was just a different experience, different than any game we've played this year. We were really just beating the beep out of each other the entire game."

Kaylee Jensen added 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma State (12-3, 3-1 Big 12), which snapped a three-game losing streak in the intense intrastate series.

"Very nice win for our club, excited to get a win in Bedlam," said Cowgirls coach Jim Littel. "Heck of a ball game, very good offensive game for fans to watch. I'm pleased with our ballclub."

Maddie Manning scored 25 points and added eight rebounds, while Vionise Pierre-Louis had 19 points - 15 in the second half - and six rebounds for Oklahoma (7-8, 2-2). The Sooners had won two in a row following a four-game losing streak.

The Cowgirls outscored Oklahoma 22-4 during a dominant second quarter to erase a six-point deficit and take control of the contest, heading into halftime with a 44-30 lead.

Pierre-Louis, who had two fouls in the first quarter, didn't play at all in the second, but rebounded with 10 points in the third.

When Ana Llanusa sank a long jump shot 47 seconds into the second quarter to cap off a 9-0 run, Oklahoma led 28-22 and an upset seemed a distinct possibility. But the Cowgirls responded with a game-changing 29-2 run that extended through the rest of the period and into the first 1:41 of the third. During that span, OSU limited the Sooners to just 1-of-17 shooting, including 0 for the last 13, to build a 51-30 advantage. Oklahoma never got closer than 11 the rest of the way, despite several pushes in the third and fourth quarters.

"Goodwin is a handful, she's tough to defend," said Sooners coach Sherri Coale. "Obviously, the second quarter was the difference in the game, (Pierre-Louis) got in foul trouble and came out. The second quarter, the shot selection was bad, we got out of rhythm, couldn't score, and then we came back in the third and fourth quarter and executed really well. A lot of things for our team to learn and grow from."

Oklahoma State led 55-34 early in the third when the Sooners reeled off a 9-0 run to pull to within 12, but that was as close as they would get until a late surge.

Gabbi Ortiz hit a 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining to pull Oklahoma to within 88-77, but the Cowgirls knocked down six straight free throws, four from Goodwin, over the next minute to end the Sooners' hope of an epic comeback.

"We knew that they wouldn't go away, but we made enough plays and made enough free throws down there at the end," Littel said of the final stretch. "They got a good ballclub. Really proud of our team for having the competitive spirit that they did."

The Sooners started out strong and looked like a formidable Big 12 contender throughout the opening quarter, scoring the final seven points to take a 26-22 lead into the second period, but they were unable to sustain it. After Oklahoma State made some tactical adjustments, especially defensively, the Sooners had trouble getting to the rim and were unable to hit the 3-pointers that went in during the first quarter. Oklahoma shot 52 percent (11 for 21) in the first quarter and just 13 percent (2 for 15) in the second. The Sooners bounced back in the second half, shooting 50 percent (19 for 38) but by then, it was too late.

The Cowgirls weathered the storm in the first quarter and took over with a strong showing in the second. Goodwin continued a string of strong performances, stepping up when her team needed her, and the team clamped down defensively when it had to. Despite an 84-79 loss to No. 8 Texas last Wednesday, this team looks like it is continuing to improve and should be one to watch as the season progresses.

Oklahoma State looked impressive and should not only maintain its top 20 status but possibly move up, depending on the teams ahead of it.

The Sooners go back on the road to take on Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Cowgirls are off for almost a week, traveling to Kansas State on Saturday at 1 p.m.