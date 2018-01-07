Silver Alert Issued For Krebs Woman

Krebs Police Department issued a Silver Alert today for 68-year-old white female Dwyla Roe.

Authorities say Roe was last seen at the Choctaw Casino in McAlester around 6 p.m. Saturday night, January 6.

Neither a photo nor description was provided to media.

Anybody who may have seen Roe is asked to contact Krebs Police at 918-423-2421.