Woman Dies In House Fire Near Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -

A woman died Sunday afternoon in a mobile home fire about six miles west of Tecumseh.

Authorities said there were two men, the woman's husband and a roommate, in the house at the time. The husband was asleep and woke up as the fire was burning. Only once he made it outside did he notice his wife had not followed him.

The woman, who was 59 years old, has not yet been identified.

    Krebs Police Department issued a Silver Alert today for 68-year-old white female Dwyla Roe. Authorities say Roe was last seen at the Choctaw Casino in McAlester around 6 p.m. Saturday night, January 6. Neither a photo nor description was provided to media. Anybody who may have seen Roe is asked to contact Krebs Police at 918-423-2421.More >>
    The Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down a drunken-driving law just months after it cleared the legislature. The court said the law interfered with due process. However, for one family trying to move forward from a deadly DUI crash, it feels like a step backward.

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down a drunken-driving law just months after it cleared the legislature. The court said the law interfered with due process. However, for one family trying to move forward from a deadly DUI crash, it feels like a step backward.

