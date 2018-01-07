Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rattles Near Hennessey - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rattles Near Hennessey

By Associated Press
HENNESSEY, Oklahoma -

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake has shaken part of north-central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 1:37 p.m. Sunday about 10 miles (17 kilometers) east of Hennessey in Kingfisher County. The temblor was recorded at a depth of two miles (3.5 kilometers).

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. Geologists say that damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Scientists have also linked earthquakes in Kansas, Texas and other states to wastewater injection.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
