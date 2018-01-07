Officials To Close Off Kelley Avenue Near Edmond For Repair Work - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officials To Close Off Kelley Avenue Near Edmond For Repair Work

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officials will close an area of Kelley Avenue Monday for repair work at the crossing. 

This closure will take place within the OKC city limits, but will affect many Edmond residents as well.

BNSF anticipates repair work to the N Kelley Avenue at-grade crossing starting January 9, 2018 at 9 am. The duration of the repairs will require 24 hour closure of all N Kelley Avenue driving lanes crossing the BNSF track during this repair.

BNSF anticipates that the crossing will be re-opened January 10, 2018 at 9 am. If work allows, BNSF will re-open the N Kelley Avenue crossing as soon as possible and could be sooner than the 24 hour closure notice.

  Silver Alert Issued For Krebs Woman

    Krebs Police Department issued a Silver Alert today for 68-year-old white female Dwyla Roe. Authorities say Roe was last seen at the Choctaw Casino in McAlester around 6 p.m. Saturday night, January 6. Neither a photo nor description was provided to media. Anybody who may have seen Roe is asked to contact Krebs Police at 918-423-2421.
  Husband Of Yukon Mother Killed By Drunk Driver Reacts To DUI Law Struck Down

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down a drunken-driving law just months after it cleared the legislature. The court said the law interfered with due process. However, for one family trying to move forward from a deadly DUI crash, it feels like a step backward.

    The Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down a drunken-driving law just months after it cleared the legislature. The court said the law interfered with due process. However, for one family trying to move forward from a deadly DUI crash, it feels like a step backward.

