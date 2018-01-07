Officials To Close Off Kelley Avenue Near Edmond For Repair Work

Officials will close an area of Kelley Avenue Monday for repair work at the crossing.

This closure will take place within the OKC city limits, but will affect many Edmond residents as well.

BNSF anticipates repair work to the N Kelley Avenue at-grade crossing starting January 9, 2018 at 9 am. The duration of the repairs will require 24 hour closure of all N Kelley Avenue driving lanes crossing the BNSF track during this repair.

BNSF anticipates that the crossing will be re-opened January 10, 2018 at 9 am. If work allows, BNSF will re-open the N Kelley Avenue crossing as soon as possible and could be sooner than the 24 hour closure notice.