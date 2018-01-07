Officials Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash Involving Child In Mo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officials Respond To Auto-Pedestrian Crash Involving Child In Moore

MOORE, Oklahoma -

Officials responded to an auto-pedestrian crash near Moore, Sunday. 

Authorities arrived at the scene near NW 6th Place and Santa Fe. Police told News 9 a girl on a scooter rode her scooter in front of a car. The child's foot was run over and she was transported to the hospital. 

No other injuries were reported. 

