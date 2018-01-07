The Latest: Winning Powerball ticket sold at local market

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

1 winning ticket sold in New Hampshire to claim $570M Powerball jackpot.

1 winning ticket sold in New Hampshire to claim $570M Powerball jackpot.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

Prosecutors in pot-friendly states will decide on crackdown

Prosecutors in pot-friendly states will decide on crackdown

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, jus...

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The Latest on the large lottery jackpots (all times local):

7:17 a.m.

The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.

Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

___

12:07 a.m.

One Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire has matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The winning ticket was drawn one day after a single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Florida matched all six numbers to claim $450 million.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million.

___

11 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

It won't be known until later whether there is a winner from the numbers drawn Saturday.

The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.