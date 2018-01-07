Temperature begins inching up after deep freeze, storm

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Jay Churkin and his dog Siba play on the frozen Lake Arthur in Moraine State Park while temperatures were in the single digits, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Portersville, Pa. Pennsylvanians continue to deal with bone-chilling t...

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP). Runners sprint down Forest Park Avenue in Watervliet, Mich., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, during the start of the 5th Annual FROSTY 5K Run/Walk.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Gusty wind picks up snow accumulated on the ground as Jesse Sherwood, of Jersey City, N.J., jogs at Liberty State Park, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Jersey City. About 100 million people faced a new challenge after the whopping E...

(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP). Chris Fidler, left, of Halifax, and Ben Reigert, of Reading, walk out onto the ice at Sweet Arrow Lake, to fish on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Pine Grove, Pa. Freezing temperatures since December 26 have made fo...

NEW YORK (AP) - The bitter cold that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week, weather forecasters said.

Patrick Burke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said temperatures Sunday morning could hit record lows from South Carolina to Maine. But he said the wind won't be as punishing as it was on Friday and Saturday.

"With the wind dying down it will probably feel significantly better although many of these areas will still be below freezing," Burke said.

Sunday afternoon's high temperatures should range from the low- to mid-20s in areas from Philadelphia to Boston. They are expected to reach the 30s and 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

Many Northeast residents endured jaw-clenching temperatures and brutal wind chills on Saturday as cleanup continued from the storm that dropped as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow in some places on Thursday.

As aviation crews at South Carolina's busiest airport, Charleston International Airport, struggled to clear runways of snow and ice so they could be reopened, in New England water main breaks, frozen hydrants and burst pipes created new problems for officials.

Hartford, Connecticut, registered 10 degrees with a wind chill of minus 20 while Burlington, Vermont, was minus 1 degree and had a wind chill of minus 30.

The temperature registered minus 37 Saturday at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, one of the coldest places on the planet. The wind chill was minus 93. It tied for second place with Armstrong, Ontario, as the coldest spot in the world.

Meteorologist Mike Carmon said people at the observatory were "layering up as a much as we can."

