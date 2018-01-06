No. 6 West Virginia Beats No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

No. 6 West Virginia Beats No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AP photo AP photo
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia -

Teddy Allen scored 20 points off the bench, Sagaba Konate had 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 6 West Virginia beat No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76 on Saturday night.

Lamont West and Jevon Carter added 17 points apiece for the Mountaineers (14-1, 3-0 Big 12). Konate also had 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, the nation's scoring and assists leader, finished with 29 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Carter and his teammates spent much of the game double-teaming Young, whose streak of double-doubles ended at five games.

West Virginia held the nation's top-scoring team to its lowest total of the season while the Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 14 games, their longest since winning 22 straight during the 1988-89 season. Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1) saw its 10-game winning streak snapped.

Carter went to the bench with his fourth foul with 13:30 left, and Young made two free throws to give Oklahoma a 53-51 lead.

Despite Carter missing the next 10 minutes, the Mountaineers never trailed again. Konate hit two straight baskets to start a 12-2 run and West later made two free throws for West Virginia's largest lead, 73-62, with 5:25 left.

Oklahoma got no closer than six points the rest of the game. Carter returned with 3:45 remaining and made a basket and a free throw to help keep the Sooners at bay.

Young made just two field goals over the final 14 minutes.

The Sooners couldn't get enough scoring to complement Young. Jamuni McNeace finished with 12 points, Rashard Odomes had 11 and Kameron McGusty scored 10. But freshman forward Brady Manek, coming off a season-high 28 points in a win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday, was held scoreless Saturday.

The Mountaineers shot 55.6 percent (15 of 27) from the field after halftime in improving to 8-0 at home.

Oklahoma hosts No. 18 Texas Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.