Carroll's 24 Lead Oklahoma St. To 96-87 OT Win Over Iowa St.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday.

It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.

Tavarius Shine scored 15 points and Mitchell Solomon added 14 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12).

Cameron McGriff's layup with 46 seconds remaining in overtime put the Cowboys up four, and they held the Cyclones scoreless the rest of the way.

"We're going to just keep fighting and staying alive." -@thacoachmike

Donovan Jackson scored a career-high 30 points for Iowa State (9-5, 0-3), which led by eight with 3:32 left in regulation.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 23-9 lead and pushed their advantage to 30-17 before going cold. Iowa State took a 31-30 lead on three free throws by Jackson with 2:30 left in the first half. The Cyclones held Oklahoma State scoreless for nearly six minutes during a 17-0 run before Brandon Averette's jumper with 5 seconds remaining in the first half cut Iowa State's lead to 34-32 at the break. Jackson didn't score until 9:03 remained in the first half, but he scored 15 points before the break. At one point, he made three 3-pointers in a span of 2:23.

Oklahoma State held Iowa State scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half to take a 40-34 lead, but Iowa State bounced back again.

Iowa State's Hans Brase made a layup with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Cyclones a 78-77 lead. After Jackson made one of two free throws on the other end to put Iowa State up two, Smith tied the game at 79 on a short jumper with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

Oklahoma State outscored Iowa State 17-8 in the extra period.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Cyclones. Now, they are 0-3 in league play and have yet to play any of the league's currently ranked teams. The Cowboys needed to bounce back after a 109-89 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma on Wednesday. All of Oklahoma State's losses are to teams currently in the Top 25.

The Cowboys will play at Kansas State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.