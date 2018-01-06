Carroll's 24 Lead Oklahoma St. To 96-87 OT Win Over Iowa St. - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Carroll's 24 Lead Oklahoma St. To 96-87 OT Win Over Iowa St.

By Associated Press
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Jeffrey Carroll scored 24 points and Kendall Smith added a season-high 20 to help Oklahoma State defeat Iowa State 96-87 in overtime on Saturday.

It was the first Big 12 victory for new coach Mike Boynton, and it snapped Iowa State's 10-game win streak against the Cowboys.

Tavarius Shine scored 15 points and Mitchell Solomon added 14 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12).

Cameron McGriff's layup with 46 seconds remaining in overtime put the Cowboys up four, and they held the Cyclones scoreless the rest of the way.

Donovan Jackson scored a career-high 30 points for Iowa State (9-5, 0-3), which led by eight with 3:32 left in regulation.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 23-9 lead and pushed their advantage to 30-17 before going cold. Iowa State took a 31-30 lead on three free throws by Jackson with 2:30 left in the first half. The Cyclones held Oklahoma State scoreless for nearly six minutes during a 17-0 run before Brandon Averette's jumper with 5 seconds remaining in the first half cut Iowa State's lead to 34-32 at the break. Jackson didn't score until 9:03 remained in the first half, but he scored 15 points before the break. At one point, he made three 3-pointers in a span of 2:23.

Oklahoma State held Iowa State scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half to take a 40-34 lead, but Iowa State bounced back again.

Iowa State's Hans Brase made a layup with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Cyclones a 78-77 lead. After Jackson made one of two free throws on the other end to put Iowa State up two, Smith tied the game at 79 on a short jumper with 5 seconds left to force overtime.

Oklahoma State outscored Iowa State 17-8 in the extra period.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Cyclones. Now, they are 0-3 in league play and have yet to play any of the league's currently ranked teams. The Cowboys needed to bounce back after a 109-89 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma on Wednesday. All of Oklahoma State's losses are to teams currently in the Top 25.

The Cowboys will play at Kansas State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

