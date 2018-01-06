Custom Racing Buggy Stolen From Mustang - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Custom Racing Buggy Stolen From Mustang

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

A custom racing cart was stolen from a storage unit in Mustang, and the owner is devastated.

Surveillance video shows the thief scoping out location unit just days before returning to steal the buggy.

Johnny Moore built the cart himself.

“We came up here to load the cars to go to the race, and opened my door here and found it gone. Found all my tools gone. Tires and wheels gone. About $15,000 worth."

After two days without it the cart, Moore is lost for words.

“It's not a hobby,” Moore said. "People say, ‘well, it's a hobby.’ It's not. It's a life to me. It's what I love to do."

That’s what makes this so painful for Moore. The cart is completely unique.

“I cannot think of any racer that would knowingly accept that car,” Moore said. "They have stolen something they can't get rid of."

Moore has contacted Mustang Police, and says he’ll offer a monetary reward to anyone who can help return it.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.