Custom Racing Buggy Stolen From Mustang

A custom racing cart was stolen from a storage unit in Mustang, and the owner is devastated.

Surveillance video shows the thief scoping out location unit just days before returning to steal the buggy.

Johnny Moore built the cart himself.

“We came up here to load the cars to go to the race, and opened my door here and found it gone. Found all my tools gone. Tires and wheels gone. About $15,000 worth."

After two days without it the cart, Moore is lost for words.

“It's not a hobby,” Moore said. "People say, ‘well, it's a hobby.’ It's not. It's a life to me. It's what I love to do."

That’s what makes this so painful for Moore. The cart is completely unique.

“I cannot think of any racer that would knowingly accept that car,” Moore said. "They have stolen something they can't get rid of."

Moore has contacted Mustang Police, and says he’ll offer a monetary reward to anyone who can help return it.