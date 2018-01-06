Former Oklahoma State Sen. Norman Lamb Dies At Age 82

Norman Lamb, a former Oklahoma state senator and the father of Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, has died.

An owner at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home confirmed Saturday that Norman Lamb died Friday in Enid at age 82. The owner didn't know the cause of death.

The Oklahoman reports the elder Lamb was elected senator in 1971 and served nearly 20 years.

In 1995, he was appointed state secretary of veterans affairs by then-Gov. Frank Keating. Lamb held that position until 2011 under Keating's successor, Gov. Brad Henry.

Lamb also served on active duty and as a reserve in the Army for more than 30 years.

His son, Todd Lamb, is running for governor.

Gov. Mary Fallin said Norman Lamb took his job seriously, calling him "dedicated and loyal to his constituents."