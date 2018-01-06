Former Oklahoma State Sen. Norman Lamb Dies At Age 82 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Former Oklahoma State Sen. Norman Lamb Dies At Age 82

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
via Oklahomans for Lamb 2018 Facebook page via Oklahomans for Lamb 2018 Facebook page
ENID, Oklahoma -

Norman Lamb, a former Oklahoma state senator and the father of Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, has died.

An owner at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home confirmed Saturday that Norman Lamb died Friday in Enid at age 82. The owner didn't know the cause of death.

The Oklahoman reports the elder Lamb was elected senator in 1971 and served nearly 20 years.

In 1995, he was appointed state secretary of veterans affairs by then-Gov. Frank Keating. Lamb held that position until 2011 under Keating's successor, Gov. Brad Henry.

Lamb also served on active duty and as a reserve in the Army for more than 30 years.

His son, Todd Lamb, is running for governor.

Gov. Mary Fallin said Norman Lamb took his job seriously, calling him "dedicated and loyal to his constituents."

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.