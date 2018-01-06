Moore Man Found Safe After Silver Alert - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Moore Man Found Safe After Silver Alert

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 69-year-old man last seen in Moore.  

Police are looking for Johnnie Erwin Smith, last seen with a female subject in a yellow 2017 Dodge Charger in the 100 block of S. Classen in Moore. The vehicle has an Oklahoma license plate No. CAR-949.

Authorities said Smith left his nursing home with a female friend without checking out. 

Smith has a medical condition described an insulin dependent and has difficulty communicating.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

UPDATE: Smith was located by Oklahoma Highway Patrol safe and sound.

