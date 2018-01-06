Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are sharing the details of an unusual 911 call on New Year's Eve, from a man who said he wanted to report himself drunk-driving.

Polk County Sheriff's officials say the dispatcher kept him talking while directing officers to the scene.

When the dispatcher asked Michael Lester where he was, he said, "I'm too drunk. I don't know where I'm at."

And when she asked what he'd been doing all night, he said "I don't know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually."

"I'm driving on the wrong side of the road," he said later.

The operator repeatedly urged him to park his truck and wait for officers to find him. Unfortunately, he chose the wrong spot.

"Look, I'm parked in the middle of the road," he said. Sirens could be heard in the background a short time later.

Deputies said Lester admitted drinking beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he'd barely slept for several days.

The sheriff's office Facebook post says Lester's criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

"Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter," sheriff's officials wrote. "However ... in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn't help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off)."

